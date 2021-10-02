Mariucci, Roland Anthony
Roland Anthony Mariucci, age 92, passed away on September 24, 2021, in Omaha. Roland was born on January 29, 1929, in Iron Mountain, MI to Edmondo and Armenia (Zaccardi) Mariucci, and graduated from Iron Mountain High School in 1947. On February 26, 1952, Roland and Jean Charlotte Koller were married while Roland served in the Air Force during the Korean War. In 1954, Roland attended Michigan Tech University in Houghton, MI where he graduated with an Engineering Degree in 1958. After working with the State of California, Roland joined Peter Kiewit & Sons', Inc. in 1960 in Hayward, CA and continued to work with Kiewit until his retirement in 1996. Roland was involved in numerous organizations in the Omaha area including Camp Joy Holling, Child Savings Institute, Omaha Symphony, and Lutheran Church of the Master. Roland was a member of the Michigan Tech Fund Board of Trustees and has an Endowed Chair in the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department at Michigan Tech. Roland is survived by his wife of sixty-nine years Jean; daughter, Anne (Lauren Rautbord) of Scottsdale, AZ; sons, William (Claire) of Lake Oswego OR, Stephen (Suzanne) of LaJolla CA, and Thomas of Scottsdale, AZ; and nine grandchildren Paige, Grace, Samuel, Wallis, Anthony, Gabrielle, Casey, Michaela, and Kylie. Roland was predeceased by one sibling Jeanette.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: at 2pm Thursday, October 7, at Lutheran Church of the Master, 2617 South 114th Street, Omaha, NE 68144. The family requests that attendees be fully COVID-vaccinated with masks required. The Memorial Service can be live-streamed at https://youtu.be/gpNB900HPCw
). Private Inurnment with family only at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials may be given to the Lewy Body Dementia Research and Education Fund at Banner Alzheimer's Foundation (2901 N. Central Avenue, Suite 160, Phoenix, AZ 85012 or online at give.bannerhealth.com/alzheimers
), or to Feed My Starving Children https://www.fmsc.org/
