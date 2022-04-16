Renter, Roland L.
Age 88
Roland L. Renter, of Omaha, NE, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey Scheppers Renter; daughters, LeAnn (Larry) Udesen, and Mary Beth (Joe) Pfeifer, Helen (Mic) Pfeifer; sons, Marvin (Mary Beth) Renter and Nicholas (Amanda) Renter; brother, Keith (Jeanene) Renter; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
MEMORIAL MASS: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. VISITATION will be 5-7pm Tuesday and a Knights of Columbus Living Rosary will be at 7pm, also at Church. Private interment at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 16, 2022.