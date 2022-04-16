Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roland L. Renter
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 19 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Renter, Roland L.

Age 88

Roland L. Renter, of Omaha, NE, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Audrey Scheppers Renter; daughters, LeAnn (Larry) Udesen, and Mary Beth (Joe) Pfeifer, Helen (Mic) Pfeifer; sons, Marvin (Mary Beth) Renter and Nicholas (Amanda) Renter; brother, Keith (Jeanene) Renter; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

MEMORIAL MASS: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. VISITATION will be 5-7pm Tuesday and a Knights of Columbus Living Rosary will be at 7pm, also at Church. Private interment at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel

2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 16, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Fremont, NE
Apr
19
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Fremont, NE
Apr
20
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.