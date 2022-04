Renter, Roland L.Age 88Roland L. Renter, of Omaha, NE, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at his home.He is survived by his wife, Audrey Scheppers Renter; daughters, LeAnn (Larry) Udesen, and Mary Beth (Joe) Pfeifer, Helen (Mic) Pfeifer; sons, Marvin (Mary Beth) Renter and Nicholas (Amanda) Renter; brother, Keith (Jeanene) Renter; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.MEMORIAL MASS: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. VISITATION will be 5-7pm Tuesday and a Knights of Columbus Living Rosary will be at 7pm, also at Church. Private interment at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com Moser Memorial Chapel2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490