Rolla was a real gentleman, an amazing man, and a very good, loyal friend. He had a fantastic life, and was one of the few remaining World War II veterans. He also fought during the Korean war, and never bragged about what he had done, though I have seen a couple of his medals. He worked with his wife for 10 years as a volunteer helping various agencies that existed to help people, though they had limited funds. We shared many laughs together, and I will miss him terribly. Go with God, Rolla!

Dorothy Frisby Friend December 13, 2020