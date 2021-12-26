Preceded in death by parents, Pranas and Vanda Blazauskas; and brother Richard Blazauskas.
Survived by sons, Ron (Trish), and Frank (Sonia) Blazauskas; daughter Vicky Sands; grandchildren: Genny, Chris, Wesley, Katie, Melissa, Megan, and Melody; many great-grandchildren; sister, Jeanie Yarpe (Bernie); niece, Ramona Chin (Jim); nephews, Jeff Yarpe, Roman (Shawn), and Yuri (Michelle) Blazauskas; and sister-in-law Daria Blazauskas.
Private Services.
Dear kind Romas. You had such a gentle, loving spirit. I will miss seeing you but will never forget your sense of humor,smiles and big caring heart.
Jeanne and Bernie, thank you for taking such good care of this wonderful person.
Renee' Aurora
December 30, 2021
Jeanie
So sorry for the loss of Roman. You took great care of him. I know how much he meant to you. I´m sure he´s already watching you from the next life.
Wishing you and Bernie comfort and strength for the days and weeks ahead.
Patty Shanahan
December 27, 2021
Am so very sorry but I dis not know. He was a great man with a big heart. R.I.P. Buddy.