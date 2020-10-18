Menu
Romola Fritz
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Fritz, Romola

September 9, 1934 - October 9, 2020

Witty, wise, humble, and as steady as they come, Romola was blessed with a heart and love for others which led to her life-long career in education. Her hard work and devotion led her to become the first principal at Kanesville High School in Council Bluffs where she retired in 1997.

Preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Elsie. Survived by her husband of 65 years, Rob; son, Colin (wife, Maria); daughter, Donna; grandsons, Connor and Justin; granddaughter, Katrina; great grandson, Nathan; sister and brother-in-law, Maria and Robert; and five grand dogs. To all whose paths crossed with Romola's, no matter how short-lived, her family wishes to express their gratitude for enriching her life. She cared deeply about her family, friends, faculty, and students. She will be greatly missed.

SERVICES 10:30am, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Philip Neri, 8200 N. 30th St., Omaha, NE 68112. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. See website for full obituary.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Philip Neri
8200 N. 30th St, Omaha, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
GUEST BOOK
