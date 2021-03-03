Menu
Ron A. Hassler
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Mead High School
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE
Hassler, Ron A.

July 5, 1947 - February 28, 2021

Ron A. Hassler, 73, of Fremont, NE, passed away, February 28, 2021, at his home. Ron was born on July 5, 1947, in West Point, NE, to Willis and Rose (Guenther) Hassler. Ron graduated from Mead High School in 1965. Ron served in the U.S Air Force. He was employed by Western Electric/Avaya and retired in 2004.

Ron married JoAnn Kohl on July 12, 2003, in Omaha.

Ron was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. He enjoyed his time spent in a card club and morning coffee group.

Ron is survived by his wife, JoAnn of Fremont; daughter, Jennifer (Ron) Pughes of Hastings; sons, Ronald (Sherry) Hassler of Pacific Junction, IA; Jim (Pam) Sheets of Firth, NE; and Brad (Tabbi) Sheets of Fremont; mother, Rose Hassler of Fremont; brother, Richard Hassler of Yutan and Randy (Anne) Hassler of Omaha; sisters, Diane (Lynn) Berkland of Fremont, and Judy (Morris) Rusch of Hartley, IA; five grandchildren, John James Pughes, Emily and Kaitlin Sheets and Cale and Mason Sheets. Ron was preceded in death by his father, Willis; niece, Amy Hassler, and sister-in-law, Marlene Hassler.

The FUNERAL MASS that will be live streamed at www.mosermemorialchapels.com is 10am Friday, March 5, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. VISITATION will be from 5-7pm Thursday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with a ROSARY starting at 7pm. Burial with military honors will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials may be directed to the family for a designation at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel

2170 N Somers Ave, Fremont, NE, 68025 | (402) 721-4490

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Mar
4
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Mar
5
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Fremont, NE
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sympathy to your and your family, Brad.
Al & Joan Sawtelle
March 11, 2021
Dr Rising and Team
March 3, 2021
All of us at Rawhide Chemoil will miss Ron's visits here. No matter what, he was always cheerful and a pleasant person to know. Our deepest sympathy to the entire family.
Lana Larsen Hunke
March 3, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Ron´s family! Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you!
Dan and Linda Hassler
March 2, 2021
