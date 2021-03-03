Hassler, Ron A.
July 5, 1947 - February 28, 2021
Ron A. Hassler, 73, of Fremont, NE, passed away, February 28, 2021, at his home. Ron was born on July 5, 1947, in West Point, NE, to Willis and Rose (Guenther) Hassler. Ron graduated from Mead High School in 1965. Ron served in the U.S Air Force. He was employed by Western Electric/Avaya and retired in 2004.
Ron married JoAnn Kohl on July 12, 2003, in Omaha.
Ron was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. He enjoyed his time spent in a card club and morning coffee group.
Ron is survived by his wife, JoAnn of Fremont; daughter, Jennifer (Ron) Pughes of Hastings; sons, Ronald (Sherry) Hassler of Pacific Junction, IA; Jim (Pam) Sheets of Firth, NE; and Brad (Tabbi) Sheets of Fremont; mother, Rose Hassler of Fremont; brother, Richard Hassler of Yutan and Randy (Anne) Hassler of Omaha; sisters, Diane (Lynn) Berkland of Fremont, and Judy (Morris) Rusch of Hartley, IA; five grandchildren, John James Pughes, Emily and Kaitlin Sheets and Cale and Mason Sheets. Ron was preceded in death by his father, Willis; niece, Amy Hassler, and sister-in-law, Marlene Hassler.
The FUNERAL MASS that will be live streamed at www.mosermemorialchapels.com
is 10am Friday, March 5, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. VISITATION will be from 5-7pm Thursday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with a ROSARY starting at 7pm. Burial with military honors will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials may be directed to the family for a designation at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 3, 2021.