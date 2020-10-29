Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ron Placek
Placek, Ron

November 29, 1950 - October 26, 2020

Survived by wife, Vicki of Logan; three children: Matt (Jessica) Placek of Mondamin, Andy (Sarah) Placek of Woodbine, and Sarah (Scott) Moss of Logan.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, 3pm; Visitation prior to service from 1-2:30pm, United Methodist Church in Logan.

Fouts Funeral Home

Woodbine, IA | www.foutsfuneralhome.com | (712) 647-2221
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fouts Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.