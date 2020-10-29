Placek, Ron
November 29, 1950 - October 26, 2020
Survived by wife, Vicki of Logan; three children: Matt (Jessica) Placek of Mondamin, Andy (Sarah) Placek of Woodbine, and Sarah (Scott) Moss of Logan.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, 3pm; Visitation prior to service from 1-2:30pm, United Methodist Church in Logan.
Fouts Funeral Home
Woodbine, IA | www.foutsfuneralhome.com | (712) 647-2221
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.