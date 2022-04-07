Menu
Ronald D. Barnes
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Barnes, Ronald D.

July 1, 1942 - March 30, 2022

Ron, born in Omaha, was a plumber most of his life. His true passions were his family, bowling, and fishing. He is survived by his brother, Donald Barnes (Darlene); sister, Dorothy Roth (Tim); sons, David Barnes (Mindy), Raymond Barnes (Lindsay), and Stephen Barnes (Velvet); daughters, Catherine Russell (Michael) and Tammy Barnes; former spouse, Elizabeth (Barrett) Barnes; and all of his beloved grandchildren; "Uncle Ron" to many nephews and nieces. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Dorothy Barnes (Pond); siblings, Theodore, Robert, Raymond, and William Barnes; and son, Ronald E. Barnes. Ron, a bright spark in this world will be deeply missed.

VISITATION Friday, April 8th, from 5-6:30pm. CELEBRATION of LIFE at 6:30pm with coffee to follow in the fellowship hall of Immanuel Lutheran Church, 104 Galvin Rd N, Bellevue, NE
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
104 Galvin Rd N, Bellevue, NE
Apr
8
Celebration of Life
6:30p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
104 Galvin Rd N, Bellevue, NE
