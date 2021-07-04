Brooks, Ronald R.



October 9, 1934 - June 19, 2021



Ronald R. Brooks passed away June 19, 2021, in Surprise, AZ. Ron is survived by his wife, Gloria Young; daughters, Laura and husband, Marty Maxwell, Kate and husband, Steve Cords; stepson, Ken Young and wife, Julie; and brother-in-law, John Herren. Ron also leaves granddaughters, Madison and Molly Maxwell, Elizabeth and Leah Cords and Shelby and Danika Young; as well as nieces and nephews. Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Verna (Shields) Brooks; sister, Phyllis Herren; and nephew, Dana Herren.



Ronald Ray Brooks was born October 9, 1934 in Page County, IA. Ron's working career included teaching in high school, a system engineer for IBM Corporation, and several positions in Data Processing Management in Omaha and in Kuwait. Ron married Gloria Young in Omaha in 1986. They enjoyed many trips abroad and both loved to travel. Ron and Gloria moved from Omaha in 2003 and resided in South Dakota and Arizona.



A FUNERAL SERVICE will be held Friday, July 9, 2021, at 10:30am at Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Watertown, SD. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Open Door Mission Family Outreach Center in Council Bluffs, IA.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 4 to Jul. 7, 2021.