Ronald C. Wilson
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Wilson, Ronald C.

May 13, 1939 - November 8, 2020

Age 81 - Preceded in death by father, Paul Wilson; mother, Jean Edwards; brothers, Bob and Jerry; sister, Marla Sims and grandson, Steven. Survived by children, Laurie (Steve) Sears, Dan, Barbie (Jeff) Phillips; grandchildren, Beth (BJ), Jennifer (Ryan), JJ (Jenn), DJ, Zachary, Jacob; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Gavin, Vivian, Rosemary, Bonnie and a host of other loving family and friends.

Services will be held at a later date.



ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel

4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600

www.RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
