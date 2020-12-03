Ludwig, Ronald Dale "Ron"
Age 77
Our beloved dad, husband, grandfather, brother, and friend to all, Ronald Dale "Ron" Ludwig passed away on November 28, 2020 in Waynesville, MO. His battle with cancer showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, he came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Ron was born in Chicago and raised in Omaha, NE. Since he was a child he loved baseball. He graduated and played for Benson High school. He then attended and played baseball for University of Nebraska and for the United States Navy. His over twenty year softball career was highlighted in 1991, with his induction into the Omaha Softball Association Slow Pitch Hall of Fame. He served in the Navy 1962-1968, and was part of the first Navy SEAL team.
Ron had a passion for sports, building things, helping people, telling unforgettable stories (you could always count on him to "Ron" it up), and last but not least, he was always either trying to "crack a case" or was hatching a plan to surprise you with a "covert caper."
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette; her daughters, Jessica, and her husband Zeyad and their children Mya and Tariq; Mattie and husband Daniel. Ron's ex-wife Phyllis and their two daughters. Sloan, her husband Joseph, (who Dad thought of as his son), and their children Logan, Joey, and Gavin. Stacy and her children Jaden and Daxton. As well as his two sisters Jackie and Sandy.
Ron will be celebrated with Military Honors at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery Ft. Leonard Wood in Waynesville, MO, on December 4, 2020. If you would like attend via Zoom use the following link. Topic: Celebration of Life for Ron Ludwig . Time: Dec. 4, 2020 9am Central Time (US and Canada). Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89973319262?pwd=ZlZIWWN2UnZYNDZtZk9Fa1V4SGJ6dz09
Meeting ID: 899 7331 9262 Passcode: 999.
In honor and memory of Ron, you can support The Navy SEAL Foundation https://www.navysealfoundation.org/donate/
or mail to: Navy SEAL Foundation ,1619 D Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23459 , or call 757-744-5326.
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 3, 2020.