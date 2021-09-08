Hampshire, Ronald D.



July 12, 1939 - September 5, 2021



Ronald passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska at the age of 82 years. He was born in Belton, Missouri on Wednesday, July 12, 1939.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Helen Hampshire; sister, Mary Louise; brothers, Adrian and Dale.



Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Cheryl "Cheri" M. Hampshire; son, Bradley (Kelly) Hampshire; grandchildren Bre, Hunter and Marisa; daughter Brenda (T.C) Curtright; grandchildren, Rachel, Sam and Elizabeth; sister, Collen Diamond; and his best friend, Kylie.



Ronald will also be remembered for his love of golfing every chance he got, and if he wasn't on the course he found somewhere to watch that week's tournament religiously.



VISITATION: Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 10–11am, at Bethany Funeral Home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 11am at Bethany Funeral Home.



