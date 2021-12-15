Harris, Ronald Lee Harris "Ron"



Age 79



Ronald Lee Harris (Ron) passed away December 8, 2021 after a brief but courageous battle with a rare form of cancer. Ron was born in Lincoln and graduated from Southeast High School in 1960. He attended the University of Nebraska, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. A week following graduation, he married his college sweetheart Chris Olson. He went on to earn his Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Nebraska in 1968 and joined the family business, Harris Laboratories, on a full-time basis.



During his career at the company, he served in many roles, including Chief Executive Officer. Along with his brother Bob and many valuable associates, he helped the business grow from a small testing laboratory to an international contract research organization with over 500 employees at sites in Lincoln, Phoenix, Belfast, Northern Ireland and Beijing, China. Harris Laboratories was honored with numerous awards over the years, including Nebraska Small Business of the Year in 1989. However, Ron's greatest satisfaction in business came from seeing his associates succeed. He truly believed that the employees were the people responsible for the company's achievements.



Ron was involved in numerous professional organizations during his career, including the Young President's Organization (YPO), where he belonged to a forum of cherished business colleagues. He served as President of the American Council of Independent Laboratories (ACIL), Co-founder and President of the Independent Laboratories Assurance Company (ILAC), President of the Union Internationale Des Laboratories Independents (UILI), an international association of independent laboratories, and President of the Lincoln Jaycees.



He also served on numerous boards including Assurity Life Insurance, HDR, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, University of Nebraska Foundation, Lincoln Community Foundation, Bryan Health, UNL Technology Park, FirsTier Bank, Nature Technologies Inc., Lincoln Children's Zoo, Lower Platte South Natural Resources District, UNL Alumni Board, UNL College of Business Alumni Advisory Board, Columbia Analytical Services, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital and Madonna Foundation, where he served as Chairman of the Board. Lincoln Southeast High School honored Ron as one of its first five outstanding alumni. Among his other awards were Madonna's Angel Award, Lifetime membership in the ACIL, induction into the Nebraska Jaycees Hall of Fame and the Lincoln Outstanding Young Men Award.



He had many interests outside of business and those who knew Ron know that he loved golfing and boating. Many of his friends referred to him as "Captain Ron" when he was on the lake. He enjoyed golfing with family and friends and one of his favorite golfing highlights was playing in the Bing Crosby Pro-Am tournament for three years in the 1980's. He loved people, was a loyal friend, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather and he will be dearly missed by all those who knew him.



Ron is survived by his wife, Chris; son, Brett (Jan) Harris of Lincoln; daughter, Jennifer (Kelly) Amend of Lincoln; grandchildren: Nicolas Harris, Nathan Harris, Tyler Harris, Jesse Harris, Bailey Amend, Jagger Amend, Ryder Amend; brother, Robert (Marilyn) Harris of Denver, CO; brothers-in-law, Steve (Marjie) Olson of Reno, NV; Mike (Debra) Olson of Kaneohe Bay, HI; Jeff (Sandy) Olson of Colorado Springs, CO; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Preceded in death by father, Dr. Lewis Harris; and mother, Antonia Harris, co-founders of Harris Laboratories.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, December 20th, 2pm, at Sheridan Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to one of the following organizations: Cedars Home for Children, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital or Bryan Foundation/Harris Nursing Scholarship (1600 S. 48th Street, Lincoln, NE 68506).



LINCOLN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME



6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512



(402) 423-1515 | lincolnfh.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.