Harris, Ronald Lee "Ron"
Age 79
Ronald Lee Harris (Ron) passed away December 8, 2021 after a brief but courageous battle with a rare form of cancer. Ron was born August 1, 1942 to Lewis and Antonia Harris. Ron loved people, was a loyal friend and a beloved husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include wife, Chris; son, Brett (Jan) Harris of Lincoln, NE; daughter, Jennifer (Kelly) Amend of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren: Nicolas Harris, Nathan Harris, Tyler Harris, Jesse Harris, Bailey Amend, Jagger Amend, and Ryder Amend; brother, Robert (Marilyn) Harris of Denver, CO. Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
SERVICE: Monday, December 20th, 2pm, at Sheridan Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to one of the following organizations: Cedars Home for Children, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital or Bryan Foundation/Harris Nursing Scholarship (1600 S. 48th Street, Lincoln, NE 68506). For more complete information go to www.lincolnfh.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.