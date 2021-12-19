Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald Lee "Ron" Harris
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE
Harris, Ronald Lee "Ron"

Age 79

Ronald Lee Harris (Ron) passed away December 8, 2021 after a brief but courageous battle with a rare form of cancer. Ron was born August 1, 1942 to Lewis and Antonia Harris. Ron loved people, was a loyal friend and a beloved husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include wife, Chris; son, Brett (Jan) Harris of Lincoln, NE; daughter, Jennifer (Kelly) Amend of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren: Nicolas Harris, Nathan Harris, Tyler Harris, Jesse Harris, Bailey Amend, Jagger Amend, and Ryder Amend; brother, Robert (Marilyn) Harris of Denver, CO. Ron was preceded in death by his parents.

SERVICE: Monday, December 20th, 2pm, at Sheridan Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to one of the following organizations: Cedars Home for Children, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital or Bryan Foundation/Harris Nursing Scholarship (1600 S. 48th Street, Lincoln, NE 68506). For more complete information go to www.lincolnfh.com.

LINCOLN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME

6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512

(402) 423-1515 | lincolnfh.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Sheridan Lutheran Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Our condolences to Chris and her family.
Sue & Steve Sidles
December 27, 2021
Went on the Ski trip to Winter Park ,Colo when he first met Chris on the train. My Condolence's to the family.
Carleton Flynn
Friend
December 23, 2021
I am so sorry to see that Ron has passed away. My heartfelt sympathy goes out to you all.
Angie Corbett
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results