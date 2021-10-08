Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald Ron Heldt
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
Heldt, Ronald

September 18, 1943 - September 18, 2021

Ron was born in Omaha, NE to Ray and Stella Heldt. Upon graduating from South High he enlisted in the US Marine Corp for 3 yrs. then transferred to the US Air Force for 17 more yrs. of Military service. Upon retiring in 1982, he moved to Las Vegas NV where he worked as a System Analyst and Programmer for REECO, BECHTEL and NSTec for 31 yrs. Moved to Mead, CO in December 2020

Ron is survived by Frances (Pat) wife of 56 yrs., 5 Children; James, Patricia, John (Mary) Michael (Ken Wronski), Joseph (Nicole), 7 Grandchildren; Jeremy, Jordon (Jessica), Carrie (Nick) Gore, Ronald, Bailey (Nick), Addison, Lucas, and 2 Great Grandchildren; Brielle and Kylo. 1 brother, Thomas Heldt, and 4 sisters, Sharon (Bill) Fitzpatrick, Deborah Krivanek, Shirley (Bill) Scholting, Barbara (Ron) Novak, Sisters-in-law; Mary Ann Hogan, Kay Besta, Virginia Hogan, Rosie Hogan (Chuck Patterson) Mary Kay Heldt, Sherri Heldt

Carroll-Lewellen

503 Terry St.

Longmont, CO 80501
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
The Buckley SFB military Retiree Activities Office (RAO) would like to offer our sincere condolences and our gratitude for Mr Heldt's service to our country in the Marine Corps and Air Force. If you would like help with any matters related to casualty assistance, Defense Finance & Accounting Service, Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP), Veterans Affairs (VA), etc. you can contact our office on Buckley SFB at 720-847-6693. The RAO is staffed by volunteers, all military retirees themselves, and our sole purpose is to provide assistance to any military retirees and surviving spouses/family members with anything related to their military service and/or benefits, in particular during difficult times such as this. We are deeply sorry for your loss. Steve Young Lt Col, USAF, Ret Director, Buckley SFB RAO
Steve Young
October 10, 2021
Semper Fi Ron. Your service time was great and now you rest. Job well done.
Thomas Lang
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results