Heldt, Ronald



September 18, 1943 - September 18, 2021



Ron was born in Omaha, NE to Ray and Stella Heldt. Upon graduating from South High he enlisted in the US Marine Corp for 3 yrs. then transferred to the US Air Force for 17 more yrs. of Military service. Upon retiring in 1982, he moved to Las Vegas NV where he worked as a System Analyst and Programmer for REECO, BECHTEL and NSTec for 31 yrs. Moved to Mead, CO in December 2020



Ron is survived by Frances (Pat) wife of 56 yrs., 5 Children; James, Patricia, John (Mary) Michael (Ken Wronski), Joseph (Nicole), 7 Grandchildren; Jeremy, Jordon (Jessica), Carrie (Nick) Gore, Ronald, Bailey (Nick), Addison, Lucas, and 2 Great Grandchildren; Brielle and Kylo. 1 brother, Thomas Heldt, and 4 sisters, Sharon (Bill) Fitzpatrick, Deborah Krivanek, Shirley (Bill) Scholting, Barbara (Ron) Novak, Sisters-in-law; Mary Ann Hogan, Kay Besta, Virginia Hogan, Rosie Hogan (Chuck Patterson) Mary Kay Heldt, Sherri Heldt



Carroll-Lewellen



503 Terry St.



Longmont, CO 80501



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2021.