Hopkins, Ronald J.September 25, 1934 - December 1, 2020Ronald J. Hopkins was a lifelong resident of Council Bluffs and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1952. He was a proud employee of the Omaha World Herald from 1952 until his retirement in 1997. During his service in the United States Army, Ronald was stationed in Korea.Preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Bertha Fullberg; his mother, Muriel Bell; and his sister, Claire Kelley. Also preceded in death by his wife, Darlene, after 62 years of marriage. He is survived by his daughter, Marcia Hopkins (Todd Madsen); son, Jeff Hopkins (Pam); grandchildren, Cole Hopkins and Brooke Hopkins; brothers, Gary Hopkins (Pat), and Michael Bell (Shelly); many nieces and nephews.There will be no visitation or service at this time. A private burial will be held at a later date.CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRINGBayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com