Ronald L. Kiger Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Kiger, Ronald L., Jr.

March 10, 1961 - June 12, 2021

COMPLETE NOTICE LATER

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kim, my deepest sympathies to your entire family! your friend, Sue
Sue (Whittaker)Day
Other
June 13, 2021
Kim, Karie and extended family. I was so saddened to hear of the passing of little Ronnie. I will always remember him as my fun, smiling, spirited little cousin. Thinking about you during this very sad time. With love, Rexanne
Rexanne Prom
Family
June 13, 2021
