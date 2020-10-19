Anderson, Ronald M. "Ron"November 6, 1945 - October 12, 2020Council Bluffs, IA. Proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Retired CPA and owner of Anderson & Schlautman, P.C. in Omaha. Preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Florence (Schmidt) Anderson; in-laws, Dale and Marie DeWitt; sister, Danna Grady; brothers-in-law, Charles Grady, Richard Paulsen, Denny DeWitt and Roger Rhoads; and nephew, Tad Anderson. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Marlene Anderson; daughter, Amara (Kevin) Kwasiborski; son, Ronald Jason (Katie) Anderson; grandchildren, Emma Leah, Noah, Seth, Mary and Rose Kwasiborski, Samuel, Ila, and Jacob Anderson; brothers, Jerry (Caroline) Anderson, and Larry (Jackie) Anderson; sister, Deb (Richard) McKern; many beloved family members and dear friends.FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday 10am, Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. INTERMENT: Hillside Cemetery, Elliott, IA. VISITATION with the family Wednesday 5-8pm at Funeral Home. Memorials suggested to Salem United Methodist Church.CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRINGBayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com