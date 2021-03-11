Menu
Ronald P. Maher USN (Ret.)
Maher, Ronald P. USN (Ret.)

June 3, 1950 - March 9, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Helen Maher; brother, Kevin Maher; sister, Colleen Maher.

Survived by wife, Cindy Maher; daughters, Shannon (Paul, Jr.) Harvey, Brandis (Nick) Adams, Kaitlin Maher; grandchildren, Owen and Charlotte Adams; brothers, Donald Maher, Brian (Peggy) Maher; sisters, Norma O'Neill, Marie (Steve) Trout; numerous nieces and nephews.

SERVICE: Friday, March 12, 10:30am, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Monday, March 15, 11am, Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to USS Missouri Memorial Association.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
NE
Mar
15
Interment
11:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Walter & Barbara Lanz
Friend
March 13, 2021
A good friend, memories will never be forgotten
Walter and Barbara Lanz
March 13, 2021
Im so sorry for your loss!!! What a hard fight he had. But hes at peace now. I will miss him terribly!! All of us at big red keno will miss his big smile and his stories. Prayers and love to u all! !
Christine meiers
March 11, 2021
Your Big Red Family
March 11, 2021
Sending prayers for your family and wishes for cherishing many find memories!
Kathy Steenson
March 11, 2021
