Maher, Ronald P. USN (Ret.)
June 3, 1950 - March 9, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Helen Maher; brother, Kevin Maher; sister, Colleen Maher.
Survived by wife, Cindy Maher; daughters, Shannon (Paul, Jr.) Harvey, Brandis (Nick) Adams, Kaitlin Maher; grandchildren, Owen and Charlotte Adams; brothers, Donald Maher, Brian (Peggy) Maher; sisters, Norma O'Neill, Marie (Steve) Trout; numerous nieces and nephews.
SERVICE: Friday, March 12, 10:30am, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Monday, March 15, 11am, Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to USS Missouri Memorial Association.
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY
72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street
(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 11, 2021.