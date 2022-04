Parr, Ronald W.November 8, 1932 - April 12, 2022Preceded in death by son-in-law, Michael Carlson. Survived by wife of 68 years, Joan; daughters, Debra (Mark) Hawkins, Julie Carlson; grandchildren: Ronnie (Megan), Erin, Tim (Jamie), Jillian, David; great-grandson, Michael.GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 5-7pm, at Bethany Lutheran Church (4200 N. 204 Street, Elkhorn, NE). MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, April 22, 2022, 11am, at Bethany Lutheran Church. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171