Ronald E. "Ron" Schmierer
1933 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schmierer, Ronald E. "Ron"

March 1, 1933 - December 4, 2021

Ron was born in Mitchell, South Dakota, to Laura and Emil Schmierer who preceded him in death. In 1951 he graduated Valedictorian from Mitchell High School and in 1955, he graduated from Grinnell College with a degree in History. Ron joined the Air Force, attending Intelligence Communication School at Kelly Air Force Base, served at the Pentagon, and then became a member of the National Defense Executive Reserve. After his time in the service he moved to Omaha, Nebraska, began working at Mutual of Omaha, where he met his wife, De, and enjoyed a long career until 1991 when he transitioned to Sitel until retiring in 2000.

Ron was a Mason and a Shriner and enjoyed being a member of and serving within the Omaha Jaycees, PTA, Sertoma Club, Kiwanis, Scottish Rite, Tangier Shrine, and Countryside Community Church.

Ron is survived by his loving wife, De; two children, Doug Schmierer and Teresa Murray (David); four grandchildren: Collin and Will Schmierer, and Natalie and Mason Murray; and was very loved by his family, friends, and everyone who met him.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, December 30th at 1pm at Countryside Community Church, 13130 Faith Plaza. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Ron's name be made to: Shriners Transportation Fund, 2823 S 84th St, Omaha, NE 68124, donate.lovetotherescue.org; The Nebraska Masonic Home, 1300 Avenue D, Plattsmouth, NE 68048, thenebraskamesonichome.org

To view live broadcasts of the Memorial Service and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Countryside Community Church
13130 Faith Plaza, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 29, 2021
