Simons, Ronald G.



May 9, 1940 - March 30, 2022



Preceded in death by parents, Ben and Evelyn Simons; and sister, Sue Miller. Survived by children, Cindy (Brian) Stoneking, Rob (Tonya) Simons; grandchildren, Rachel and Harrison Stoneking, and Jack and Ava Simons; sister, Linda Gepford; brother, Steve (Donna) Simons; nieces, nephews, and many friends.



SERVICES: Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 10:30am at Temple Israel Cemetery Chapel, 6412 North 42nd Street.



JEWISH FUNERAL HOME



(402) 556-9392



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2022.