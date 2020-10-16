Menu
Ronda M. Priestley
Priestley, Ronda M.

October 7, 1940 - October 14, 2020

Ronda M. Priestley, age 80, of Fremont died October 14, 2020. She was born October 7, 1940 at rural West Point, NE, to Hayes and Elsie (Ross) Smith. Survived by son, Brian (Norma) Priestley, West Point, NE; brother, Darrell (Joan) Smith, Elkhorn, NE; 3 grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, LeRoy, in 2006.

FUNERAL: 1:30pm Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. VISITATION: Friday, from 4-8pm, and Saturday one hour prior to the service, all at Moser's. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery West Point. Online condolences: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel

2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.
ronda was a great friend. we've known her for many years. may she rest in peace.
skip & donna sievers
October 15, 2020