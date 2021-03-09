Epperson, Roni Lynn



Roni Lynn Epperson of Atlantic, IA formerly of Griswold, IA and Omaha, NE reunited with her beloved son Erik Epperson in heaven on March 5, 2021. Roni was a widow of Larry Epperson who joined their son in 2009.



Roni leaves behind her husband, David Wheatley; daughters, Angel Epperson (Bob Mlnarchik), Jill LeBaron, Gina (Jessy) Epperson, Da'Jai and Da'chon; and her son, Guy (Nicole) Epperson. Roni was loved by her 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Those wishing to celebrate Roni's life can do so by joining her family for a VISITATION from 5-7pm on March 10th at West Center. FUNERAL SERVICES will be on March 11th at 11am.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2021.