Roni Lynn Epperson
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Epperson, Roni Lynn

Roni Lynn Epperson of Atlantic, IA formerly of Griswold, IA and Omaha, NE reunited with her beloved son Erik Epperson in heaven on March 5, 2021. Roni was a widow of Larry Epperson who joined their son in 2009.

Roni leaves behind her husband, David Wheatley; daughters, Angel Epperson (Bob Mlnarchik), Jill LeBaron, Gina (Jessy) Epperson, Da'Jai and Da'chon; and her son, Guy (Nicole) Epperson. Roni was loved by her 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Those wishing to celebrate Roni's life can do so by joining her family for a VISITATION from 5-7pm on March 10th at West Center. FUNERAL SERVICES will be on March 11th at 11am.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center
NE
Mar
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love you Sweet Roni. Rest in the Arms of God.
Nola Jeanpierre
March 31, 2021
I'll always love you Roni, my heart Sister Love & Prayers for all
Carol Miller
March 9, 2021
Praying for you and your family at this difficult time. God will give strength and see you through this. Love you always
Jerry and Monte
March 9, 2021
