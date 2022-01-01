Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
Faokunla, Ronnette P.
August 14, 1967 - December 25, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Cora L. and James R. Mitchell; and sister, Glenda Bristol. Survived by children, A'Mari and Melvin; siblings, Leroy Bristol, Cora Bristol, Linda Stevens, Diane Moten, Sandra Pittman; niece, Tia; nephew, Keylend; and great nieces and great nephews.
SERVICE 1pm, Monday, January 3 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.
Omaha, NE
So sad Ronnette. Your an Angel in Heaven now. Your Beautiful & I will always have memories.
Rhonda Bailey
January 5, 2022
Cora and Sandra I´m so sorry for the passing of Ronnette,I didn´t know she was sick please accept my condolences to you and your family. Ms Mitchell used to watch me and my lil sis Natalie as kids. God Bless you all sending kisses and prayers. You can always contact me on messenger or Facebook.
Nichelle Pegues
January 3, 2022
My heart is so sad at the passing of Ronnette. It was nice reconnecting and interacting with her on Facebook. I will miss that beautiful smile. I won't be with the family and friends in person today, but I will be with you in spirit. May God comfort you today and always. RIP
Willie Willis
Friend
January 3, 2022
OMG I remember coming to pick up my daughter Collette from Ms. Mitchell´s after work. Ronette I remember you would be in the yard playing with all the kids Ms. Mitchell took care of during the day. Bless your Heart Sweetie! RIH! You are Reunited with your Mom & Dad. To God be the Glory!