Faokunla, Ronnette P.



August 14, 1967 - December 25, 2021



Preceded in death by parents, Cora L. and James R. Mitchell; and sister, Glenda Bristol. Survived by children, A'Mari and Melvin; siblings, Leroy Bristol, Cora Bristol, Linda Stevens, Diane Moten, Sandra Pittman; niece, Tia; nephew, Keylend; and great nieces and great nephews.



SERVICE 1pm, Monday, January 3 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home.



Forest Lawn Funeral Home



7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.



Omaha, NE



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2022.