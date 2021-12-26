Menu
Rosa Galvan
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Galvan, Rosa

December 22, 1937 - December 24, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Jose Sr.; and son, Jose Jr. Survived by sons, Jim (Deb), Ronny (Kathy), and Leonard Galvan; daughters, Corina (David Wong) Galvan, Mary (James) Samayoa and Lisa (Mike) Comstock; daughter-in-law, Mary Galvan; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; brothers, Arthuro Garza, Erasmo Garza, and Roberto Garza; and many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Tuesday, December 28th, 5–7pm. FUNERAL: Wednesday, December 29th, 10am, all at the Funeral Home. INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Dec
29
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
My thoughts and prayers are with the Galvan family in their time of grief.
Jeffrey Sheibal
January 1, 2022
May God bless you GALVAN FAMILY in this time of sorrow I will miss you very much Tia but always in my heart .
jamie villatoro
Family
December 28, 2021
Cara Woosley
December 27, 2021
The Galvans were generous, good people that kept a beautiful house. Mr and Mrs Galvan always offered something to eat, and were good neighbors.
Jason Sanford
December 27, 2021
I am very sorry for your loss. My family and I had a lot of good times with the family. Rest in Peace.
Mary Duron
December 26, 2021
