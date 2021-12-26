Galvan, Rosa



December 22, 1937 - December 24, 2021



Preceded in death by husband, Jose Sr.; and son, Jose Jr. Survived by sons, Jim (Deb), Ronny (Kathy), and Leonard Galvan; daughters, Corina (David Wong) Galvan, Mary (James) Samayoa and Lisa (Mike) Comstock; daughter-in-law, Mary Galvan; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; brothers, Arthuro Garza, Erasmo Garza, and Roberto Garza; and many nieces and nephews.



VISITATION: Tuesday, December 28th, 5–7pm. FUNERAL: Wednesday, December 29th, 10am, all at the Funeral Home. INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery.



