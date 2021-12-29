Hellman, Rosalee (Sheen)
Age 73
Rosalee (Sheen) Hellman, of Omaha, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jeff (Stephanie) Hellman, Jason (Courtney) Hellman, Jered (Sara) Hellman and Jennifer (Mike) Knust, all of Omaha; 9 grandchildren and many extended family and friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 2pm, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home with Father Paul Colling officiating. Private family interment will be held at Kearney Cemetery prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Westside Alumni Association, 1101 S. 90th Street, Omaha, NE 68116 or to Elkhorn South Storm Legion Post # 211, 17330 W. Center Road Suite #110-169, Omaha, NE 68130. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 29, 2021.