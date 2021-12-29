Menu
Rosalee Hellman
Hellman, Rosalee (Sheen)

Age 73

Rosalee (Sheen) Hellman, of Omaha, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jeff (Stephanie) Hellman, Jason (Courtney) Hellman, Jered (Sara) Hellman and Jennifer (Mike) Knust, all of Omaha; 9 grandchildren and many extended family and friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 2pm, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home with Father Paul Colling officiating. Private family interment will be held at Kearney Cemetery prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Westside Alumni Association, 1101 S. 90th Street, Omaha, NE 68116 or to Elkhorn South Storm Legion Post # 211, 17330 W. Center Road Suite #110-169, Omaha, NE 68130. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

O'BRIEN STRAATMANN REDINGER FUNERAL HOMES

4115 Ave. N, Kearney, NE 68847 | (308) 234-3500
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 29, 2021.
Soldier on, Hellmans. Your mother was certainly proud of each of you and the people you became. My deepest sympathies.
Pat Salerno
December 29, 2021
Rosalee was always the life of the party and that´s the way I want to remember her. We were inseparable in our high school years. I was either at the farm or she was in town. We had some adventures ... Cottonmill Lake story best be left untold! I only regret we didn´t keep in touch over the years. Rest In Peace my `ole friend. You will be missed.
Pat Larsen (Ingram)
Friend
December 28, 2021
