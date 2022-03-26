Menu
Rosalia "May" Cody
Cody, Rosalia "May" (Stary)

May 25, 1925 - March 23, 2022

May was born in Leavenworth, Kansas, to Henry Malone and Rosalia Rebecca Donahue. She was preceded in death by Frank C. Stary, Sr. (1951), William T. Cody (1980); sister, Mildred Donoho, brother, Ernest Donahue, sister-in-law, Patty Stary.

She will be lovingly remembered by sons: James G. (Marty), Frank C. (Patty), Ernest M. (Melinda), Robert L. (Sue) Stary; William T. (Tammy) and John J. (Rose) Cody; 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; plus a host of extended family and friends.

May attended Beals and Yates Grade Schools and graduated from Tech High School in 1944. She worked at Mutual of Omaha, U.S. National Bank and was a manager of CopyCat in South Omaha retiring in 1989.

VISITATION: Sunday, March 27th, after 5pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, March 28th, 10:30am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 5419 N. 114th Street. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
