Fratzke, Rosanne M.
July 1, 1953 - March 4, 2021
Preceded in death by parents: Dexter and Grace Dennis; and brothers: Terry and Mike.
Survived by husband John Fratzke; daughters: Angela (Dale), Stephanie (Spencer), and Megan; grandchildren: Dylan, Jaida, and Zoey; brothers: Dan (Joanne), Jim, and Jeff; sister Patricia; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
VISITATION: Tuesday at the Mortuary from 5-8pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday at 10:30am, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials suggested to: The Autism Center of Nebraska. or St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2021.