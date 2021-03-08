Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rosanne M. Fratzke
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Fratzke, Rosanne M.

July 1, 1953 - March 4, 2021

Preceded in death by parents: Dexter and Grace Dennis; and brothers: Terry and Mike.

Survived by husband John Fratzke; daughters: Angela (Dale), Stephanie (Spencer), and Megan; grandchildren: Dylan, Jaida, and Zoey; brothers: Dan (Joanne), Jim, and Jeff; sister Patricia; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

VISITATION: Tuesday at the Mortuary from 5-8pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday at 10:30am, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials suggested to: The Autism Center of Nebraska. or St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Mar
9
Service
7:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Mar
10
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kahler Dolce Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My 2nd mom since I was 8 years old. Roseanne I will never forget the love and kindness you showed to me and my family. I will miss you so much. Until we meet again!
Lisa Overkamp
March 9, 2021
John, we were so sad to hear about Rosanne. Whenever we think of her, we think of quiet dignity and a gorgeous smile that included everyone she met. She will be missed. Prayers coming your way for strength and peace of mind. Loving thoughts. Jon & April
April and Jon Clark
March 8, 2021
Roseanne was a silent angel, and one of the kindest ladies God put on this earth. The Agne family will never forget you Roseanne. You brought your love to us every Christmas for over 30 years with the "Fratzke cheesecake". May you run fast with ease in your heavenly home! Love, the Agne family
Sandy Agne
March 8, 2021
So very sorry for your lose... She was a classmate from grade school to high school back in Waterloo
Krisann Kneeskern Kaumans
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results