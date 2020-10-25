Manganaro, Rosario "Ross" A.
January 31, 1929 - December 13, 2019
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alice; daughter Ann; parents, Nettie and Anthony Manganaro; and brothers, Nicky and Tony Manganaro. Survived by daughters, Toni (Kevin), and Andrea; sons, Marc, Ross (Jill), Steve (Mary), and Joe (Janette); grandchildren: Eric, Marie, Phillip, Tighe, Alex, Brian, Alyse, Louie, Mickey, Anthony, Thomas, Rania, John, Michael, Paul, Rachel, Nick, Drew, and Jenna; and great-grandchildren: Blake, Bruce, Jaxon, Annelise, Ford, Salem, Bowie, and Callan.
The family will Recieve friends on Friday, October 30, at the 72nd Street Chapel, from 5-7:30pm, with MEMORIAL SERVICE and EULOGY at 6pm.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.