Rose Austin
Austin, Rose (Galaska)

December 3, 1966 - March 15, 2022

Preceded in death by parents, Delbert and Shirley (Hayes) Chappell of Kansas City, MO; sister, Grace Chappell of Kansas City, MO; maternal grandmother, Nellie Archambo of Omaha; and adoptive parents: Sam and Sue Austin of Blair, NE.

Survived by husband, Mark Galaska of Falls City, NE; sisters, Debbie Chappell, Cathy Chappell, Mrs. Janice Waldner (Austin) all of Omaha; brother, Fred Chappell, of Kansas City, MO; foster parents, Jim and Carolyn Starks, Tom and Alice Dahir, Ron Fowler and Sharon Fowler, all of Omaha; and many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL was March 18 at Andersen Morgan Franklin Park Funeral Home, Franklin Park, IL. BURIAL was in Fairview Memorial Park, Northlake, Cook County, IL. For more information, please contact Sharon Fowler, (402) 972-6866.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
