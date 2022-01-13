Davis, Rose M.
Rose M. Davis passed away on January 11, 2022, surrounded by her beloved family. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lorri Ann Davis, and husband, Saul Z. Davis. She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Judith and David Finkle, Sandra Davis and Gordon Vadis; six grandchildren, Andrew, Jennifer, and Steven Finkle, Kate Struss, Jacob and Louis Vadis; and five great-grandchildren.
Rose was born in Minneapolis, MN, to Dora and David Milstein. She spent her adult life in Omaha, NE, where she was an active member of the Jewish community. The youngest of six children, Rose was the last family member of her and her husband's generation. Her surviving extended family includes many nieces, nephews, and cousins spread throughout the world.
Know affectionally as Mom, Baubie, and Aunty Rose, family meant everything to Rose. Up through her 93rd year, she would happily recite the name and date of birth of anyone in her vast, extended family.
SERVICES are January 13, 2022 at Beth El Cemetery Omaha, available through video, and officiated by Rabbi Steven Abraham.
Memorials may be made to the Saul Z. Davis and Lorri Ann Davis Fund at the Beth El Synagogue or the charity of your choice
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 13, 2022.