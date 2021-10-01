To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries.
4 Entries
So sorry for your loss. We all miss Rose and Nuncio on our block. We were blessed to have known both of them and share our lives, our children and grandchildren with them.
Sharon Olsen Williams
October 5, 2021
So very sorry ho hear of Rose´s passing. She will live in my memory as a true Italian mom. She was loud, funny, kind and giving. I loved it when she and Nuncio would visit my in laws, Carl & Rose Salvo and then Carl and Jo in Council Bluffs. The banter between those women was golden. And those cookies she made! My sincere sympathies to her family. She was a good one!
Linda Baumker - Salvo
Other
October 3, 2021
My condolences to the Distefano family
Joseph Circo
October 1, 2021
So sad to hear this news. Rose was one of the most beautiful people I have ever known. I was lucky to have her across the street growing up from me. She was like a grandmother to me. I will miss her beautiful smile and her kind words. She always made me feel so special and I enjoyed our visits. I will miss her very much and I will think about her often.