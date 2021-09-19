Menu
Rose M. Huey
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Huey, Rose M.

April 13, 1944 - September 16, 2021

Survived by children: Ryan (Andrea) Huey, Alison Huey-Blumer; grandchildren: Daniel "Lee", Jessica (Mike), Siarra "Bre" (Erika), Tyler (Her Favorite); great-grandson: Bryson; brother: Joe (Jeannie) Smith of Lancaster, PA; special friend and neighbor Kay Drain and her ornery cat Coco "Miss Priss". Preceded in death by her husband: Curtis Huey; sisters: Darla Smith, Patty Diane; Parents: Ben and Margaret Smith.

VISITATION, Tuesday, September 21 6-8pm at Forest Lawn. SERVICE, Wednesday, September 22, 1pm at Victory Church 6330 N. 56th St., Omaha, NE. The family requests guests attending to wear tie-dye, memorials directed to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Road, Omaha
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Joe and family my heart and prayers go out to you all I haven't seen Rosemary for several years we were friends at Florence Grade School. May God Bless and comfort you all in your time of sorrow. Linda Joons (Hunt)
Linda Joons
September 20, 2021
