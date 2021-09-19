Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Huey, Rose M.
April 13, 1944 - September 16, 2021
Survived by children: Ryan (Andrea) Huey, Alison Huey-Blumer; grandchildren: Daniel "Lee", Jessica (Mike), Siarra "Bre" (Erika), Tyler (Her Favorite); great-grandson: Bryson; brother: Joe (Jeannie) Smith of Lancaster, PA; special friend and neighbor Kay Drain and her ornery cat Coco "Miss Priss". Preceded in death by her husband: Curtis Huey; sisters: Darla Smith, Patty Diane; Parents: Ben and Margaret Smith.
VISITATION, Tuesday, September 21 6-8pm at Forest Lawn. SERVICE, Wednesday, September 22, 1pm at Victory Church 6330 N. 56th St., Omaha, NE. The family requests guests attending to wear tie-dye, memorials directed to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Dear Joe and family my heart and prayers go out to you all I haven't seen Rosemary for several years we were friends at Florence Grade School. May God Bless and comfort you all in your time of sorrow. Linda Joons (Hunt)