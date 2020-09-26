Menu
Rose M. Diederich
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Diederich, Rose M.

July 22, 1934 - September 24, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, John J Diederich; parents, Albert and Ruth Menard; brother, Albert (Junior) Menard; and sister, Patricia Carter; son, James Joseph Diederich. Survived by sister, Judy Ann Workman; daughters, Shery Carter, Debbie Diederich, Linda Wagman, Ruth Mitchell, Peggy Kaczmarek, Janet Woodson, Jackie Shipley, Tricia Harder and Kathy Walenz; sons, Dan, John, Michael and Bill Diederich; 32 grandchildren; and 46 great-grandchildren; including numerous friends and neighbors who were also considered family

Through all her travels with her family, may she find her wings as she reaches her final destination. We will be listening for her Husker cheers. The ceremony will be private. The family will host a Celebration of Life gathering at a future date.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 26, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
