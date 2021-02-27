Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rose H. Madsen
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
Madsen, Rose H.

December 18, 1926 - February 24, 2021

Rose passed away at home at 94 and will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by Paul, her beloved husband of 61 years. She is survived by daughters Karen Madsen (Bill Shepherd) of Everett, WA; Kris (Jim) Geiger of Omaha; and Pam (Michael) Gentile of Carlsbad, CA; as well as 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, extended family and countless wonderful friends. She was predeceased by brother, Louis Nath; and sister and brother-in-law, Irene and James Davis. She is survived by sisters, Patricia (John) Slaughter, Jean Rose, and Carol (Don) Roubinek.

She is also survived by many dear friends from their early years at the Crosstown skating rink in Omaha as well as Skate City in Bellevue. She cherished her time every Friday morning visiting with skating friends from yesteryear at Skate City just days before her passing.

Paul and Rose were an amazing couple on the dance floor as well as the roller rink, skating and dancing into their 80's. They also had a wonderful group of friends from ballroom dancing at many locations through the years.

Rose was a consummate hostess, paying tremendous attention to detail when entertaining. She loved to cook and never met a recipe she would not try. She was famous for her dinner parties which brought joy to family and friends and for the wonderful food she provided for a myriad of events, both happy and sad. Rose was a military spouse, walking proudly beside Paul through his 20-year Air Force career. A yearly highlight for the whole family was a summer trip to South Turtle Lake Resort in Minnesota, which allowed time with immediate and extended family. She loved to sew and created beautiful gowns, coats and wedding dresses for her family. She loved dogs, both hers and her daughters' and made a warm, inviting home for family and friends.

She will be laid to rest in the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha with her husband Paul. A Celebration of Life will take place later in the spring or early summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Wreaths Across America (donate.wreathsacrossamerica.org) or Boys Town (support.boystown.org).
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Karen Drake
June 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of the loss of Rose. I have fond memories of how sweet she was! You all are in my prayers!
Dana Smithberg
March 4, 2021
Oh boy ..I don't even know where to start. Thank you, Aunt Rose, for ALWAYS making me feel special to you, for being a rock to our whole family, for the way your house smelled when I was a little boy, for the big wooden fork and spoon that hung in your Bellevue home my whole childhood. I cherish so many memories of you and Paul and all your wonderful children, and now with THEIR children and on and on. I will always love you and will miss your smiling face every summer at the lake. I hope you're with Uncle Paul right now, him in his fishing hat but no shirt, and you busy in the kitchen in Apartment #2, South Turtle Lake Resort.
Steve Nath
February 28, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. Rose (and Paul) were wonderful friends I met skating many years ago. Loved all your dads jokes and stories and your mom´s baking. They are now dancing and skating together once again. Thinking of the family in the days ahead. I feel blessed to have known them.
Sally Hammond
February 27, 2021
My sympathy and empathy to you Kris, and your family. I did not know Rose all that well, but I admired her greatly. She always looked so nice and was always socializing with her many friends, even later in life. I remember when your family came to visit your grandparents, who lived next door to us. I thought your Mom was so nice! My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family. Love to all - God Bless!
Carol Dukich
February 27, 2021
We are so sorry to see the passing of Rose. She was a dear friend and we all roller skated at Skate land for my many years. I have some pictures of them I'm sure you would enjoy if you would contact us with a phone or address And as you know she loved to cook and was great at it. We will miss her dearly.
Linda and Bob Todd
February 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results