Oh boy ..I don't even know where to start. Thank you, Aunt Rose, for ALWAYS making me feel special to you, for being a rock to our whole family, for the way your house smelled when I was a little boy, for the big wooden fork and spoon that hung in your Bellevue home my whole childhood. I cherish so many memories of you and Paul and all your wonderful children, and now with THEIR children and on and on. I will always love you and will miss your smiling face every summer at the lake. I hope you're with Uncle Paul right now, him in his fishing hat but no shirt, and you busy in the kitchen in Apartment #2, South Turtle Lake Resort.

Steve Nath February 28, 2021