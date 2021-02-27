Madsen, Rose H.
December 18, 1926 - February 24, 2021
Rose passed away at home at 94 and will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by Paul, her beloved husband of 61 years. She is survived by daughters Karen Madsen (Bill Shepherd) of Everett, WA; Kris (Jim) Geiger of Omaha; and Pam (Michael) Gentile of Carlsbad, CA; as well as 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, extended family and countless wonderful friends. She was predeceased by brother, Louis Nath; and sister and brother-in-law, Irene and James Davis. She is survived by sisters, Patricia (John) Slaughter, Jean Rose, and Carol (Don) Roubinek.
She is also survived by many dear friends from their early years at the Crosstown skating rink in Omaha as well as Skate City in Bellevue. She cherished her time every Friday morning visiting with skating friends from yesteryear at Skate City just days before her passing.
Paul and Rose were an amazing couple on the dance floor as well as the roller rink, skating and dancing into their 80's. They also had a wonderful group of friends from ballroom dancing at many locations through the years.
Rose was a consummate hostess, paying tremendous attention to detail when entertaining. She loved to cook and never met a recipe she would not try. She was famous for her dinner parties which brought joy to family and friends and for the wonderful food she provided for a myriad of events, both happy and sad. Rose was a military spouse, walking proudly beside Paul through his 20-year Air Force career. A yearly highlight for the whole family was a summer trip to South Turtle Lake Resort in Minnesota, which allowed time with immediate and extended family. She loved to sew and created beautiful gowns, coats and wedding dresses for her family. She loved dogs, both hers and her daughters' and made a warm, inviting home for family and friends.
She will be laid to rest in the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha with her husband Paul. A Celebration of Life will take place later in the spring or early summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Wreaths Across America (donate.wreathsacrossamerica.org
) or Boys Town (support.boystown.org
).
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.