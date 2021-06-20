Madsen, Rose H.
December 18, 1926 - February 24, 2021
Rose's family would love to have friends and relatives come together in her honor on Thursday, June 24 from 7-9pm at the West Center Chapel (details below) with a short program at 7:30pm. Please join us for snacks, memories and stories.
She will be Laid to Rest with her beloved husband, Paul in a Private Ceremony at the Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Wreaths Across America (donate.wreathsacrossamerica.org
); or Boys Town (Support.boystown.org
).
Please plan to follow current CDC Covid guidelines. Service will be live-streamed and will not be available later - Access at heafeyheafey.com
and click "Live Cast" at the top of the page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel
7805 W Center Rd (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2021.