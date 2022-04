Madsen, Rose H.December 18, 1926 - February 24, 2021Rose's family would love to have friends and relatives come together in her honor on Thursday, June 24 from 7-9pm at the West Center Chapel (details below) with a short program at 7:30pm. Please join us for snacks, memories and stories.She will be Laid to Rest with her beloved husband, Paul in a Private Ceremony at the Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Wreaths Across America ( donate.wreathsacrossamerica.org ); or Boys Town ( Support.boystown.org ).Please plan to follow current CDC Covid guidelines. Service will be live-streamed and will not be available later - Access at heafeyheafey.com and click "Live Cast" at the top of the page.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel7805 W Center Rd (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com