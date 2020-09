Jenkins, Rose Marie (Reznicek)



Age 83, of Omaha, passed away at home surrounded by her family.



Survived by husband, Donald W Jenkins; daughters, Deani, Kristi, and Lori; son, Don; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.



Rose Marie chose to donate her body to science and will eventually be Laid to Rest in Forest Lawn Catholic Cemetery.



A Remembrance of Rose Marie will be held at a later date to be announced.