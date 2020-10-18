Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rose Mary Tworek
1921 - 2020
BORN
1921
DIED
2020
Tworek, Rose Mary (Bialas)

January 6, 1921 - October 16, 2020

Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Bialas; husband, Ted Tworek, Sr.; 5 brothers; 5 sisters; granddaughter, Regina Steenson; and great-grandson, Theo Snow. Survived by her children, Janet (Bob) Zych, Mary Jane (Larry) Steenson, Ted Jr. (Deb) Tworek, Carol (Tom) Wane, and Marti (Larry) Rasmussen; brothers, Walter (Beverly) Bialas, Daniel (Emily) Bialas, Richard Bialas, and Johnnie (Maxine) Bialas; 18 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.

VISITATION will be Wednesday, October 21, at 9-11am, with MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am, all at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Entombment in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed for Masses, or to the Least of My Brethren.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Oct
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.