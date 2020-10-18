Tworek, Rose Mary (Bialas)



January 6, 1921 - October 16, 2020



Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Bialas; husband, Ted Tworek, Sr.; 5 brothers; 5 sisters; granddaughter, Regina Steenson; and great-grandson, Theo Snow. Survived by her children, Janet (Bob) Zych, Mary Jane (Larry) Steenson, Ted Jr. (Deb) Tworek, Carol (Tom) Wane, and Marti (Larry) Rasmussen; brothers, Walter (Beverly) Bialas, Daniel (Emily) Bialas, Richard Bialas, and Johnnie (Maxine) Bialas; 18 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.



VISITATION will be Wednesday, October 21, at 9-11am, with MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am, all at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Entombment in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed for Masses, or to the Least of My Brethren.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.