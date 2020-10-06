Menu
Rose Mary Zrostlik
Zrostlik, Rose Mary

Age 78

Formerly of Mason City, IA. Died Friday, October 2, 2020, at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland, NE.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30am Friday, October 9, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner, IA. Inurnment will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Duncan. VISITATION: Thursday, from 5-7pm, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with a Scriptural wake service at 7pm.

