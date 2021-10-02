Menu
Rose M. Saitta
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Saitta, Rose M. (Distefano)

October 17, 1924 - September 30, 2021

Family will Receive friends on Monday, October 4th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICES: Tuesday, October 5th, 9:15am West Center Chapel to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2110 S. 32nd Ave., for MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Oct
4
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory 7805 W Center Rd
go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page, NE
Oct
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2110 S. 32nd Ave
go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rosie's passing breaks my heart, but now she and Nunzio will be together. I have so many fond memories of her at La Festa Italiana, Son's of Italy, with Jo and my Mom, and many other events. She was a sweet, caring lady, and so much fun to see. Prayers going out to your whole family.
Laurie B.
October 17, 2021
Rose and my mother Nancy Sortino, gave me the best laughs and memories. They were two peas in a whole pod of trouble. Thank you for all your memories you gave me and now heaven gets to laugh!
Kim Sortino
October 4, 2021
Sending hugs and prayers for Rose´s family!
Cindy Notbohm
Other
October 3, 2021
While growing up two houses down from Rose I have so many fond memories of her and Nunzio. Always called her my Italian grandma and loved her so very much. What an amazing life she lived and she will be truly missed. My prayers are with her family during this time.
Becca Robeson
October 3, 2021
We send our love and sympathy to your family. We will always remember Rose and how fun she was to talk to! She always made us smile! God bless you all and comfort your hearts.
Matthew and Mary E. Sortino
October 3, 2021
I offer my condolences to the Distefano family
Joseph Circo
October 3, 2021
