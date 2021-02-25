Dear Jim and family, You do not know me but my Mother Catherine McIntire grew up with your Mom and her family in Rolfe. I did now know of your Mom until a month or so ago and was lucky to have corresponded with her a couple of times about life growing up back in Rolfe. I am working on a family history and will let you know how I am doing with that if you would like to review it as well. Again, my condolences on the loss of your Mom.

carol s lonergan February 28, 2021