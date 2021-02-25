Menu
Rose Sheehy
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Sheehy, Rose

June 19, 1943 - February 22, 2021

Rose Sheehy, retired teacher, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021, at Methodist Hospital. Rose was born in Rolfe, IA on June 19, 1943. She worked for Omaha Public Schools until her retirement in 2003. During her retirement years, Rose was involved in several organizations supporting students, families and veterans throughout Omaha.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Anna McIntire; and her sister, Betty Tutt of Rolfe, IA; and her brother, James McIntire of Charles City, IA. Rose's memories will be carried on by nieces, nephews and friends all over the country.

A CELEBRATION OF LIFE for Rose will begin Saturday, February 27th, at West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 1-3pm. The SERVICE honoring Rose will begin at 3pm.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations for the organizations Rose loved and supported through the years. To view a live broadcast of the visitation and service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and press the "View Live Cast" button.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Feb
27
Service
3:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
Dear Jim and family, You do not know me but my Mother Catherine McIntire grew up with your Mom and her family in Rolfe. I did now know of your Mom until a month or so ago and was lucky to have corresponded with her a couple of times about life growing up back in Rolfe. I am working on a family history and will let you know how I am doing with that if you would like to review it as well. Again, my condolences on the loss of your Mom.
carol s lonergan
February 28, 2021
Rose was one of the most caring, hardworking and passionate volunteers ever. She spent her entire retired life reaching out to help people whenever and wherever she could. She was so proud of her 167 nieces and nephews and considered them her own children. She was highly organized and had endless energy. She loved a good lunch and a manicure. She loved life and gave it her all. she will be greatly missed.
Mary Eby
Friend
February 27, 2021
Rose taught me how to attend to details, plan a budget, and most of all to serve. It has been an honor to know and work with Rose as a teacher, union leader, sorority sister, and best of all a friend. She will be missed.
Mary Solberg
February 27, 2021
I am so saddened to hear of the death of Rose. She was such a wonderful lady and so full of energy and concern for those around her. I knew her through ALO, and marveled at all of the things that she did for and through this organization. We will all miss her
Henrietta Pane
February 26, 2021
I student taught with Rose at Clifton Hill many years ago. She helped make me a (good?) teacher. She was a wonderful person. She will be missed by all that new her. Prayers for her family.
Karen Mallory
February 25, 2021
I knew Rose through my sister, as they both taught in OPS and served on the OEA board. I then got the pleasure of working with her when I was hired at the OEA. Her bright smile and infectious laughter will live in my memory as will all the good she did. RIP my friend!
Lorrie Krejci
February 25, 2021
I have known Rose for 35 years and we served on many boards and organizations together. Rose was one of the most philanthropic people I knew, giving freely of her time and resources. She will be sorely missed.
Mary Stiverson
February 25, 2021
Friends at Habitat Iowa
February 25, 2021
Rose was a dear friend. She will be missed by all of us in Assistance League if Omaha. Operation School Bell will not be the same without her leadership. I will miss my friend.
Jill Floth
February 25, 2021
