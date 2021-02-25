Sheehy, Rose
June 19, 1943 - February 22, 2021
Rose Sheehy, retired teacher, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021, at Methodist Hospital. Rose was born in Rolfe, IA on June 19, 1943. She worked for Omaha Public Schools until her retirement in 2003. During her retirement years, Rose was involved in several organizations supporting students, families and veterans throughout Omaha.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Anna McIntire; and her sister, Betty Tutt of Rolfe, IA; and her brother, James McIntire of Charles City, IA. Rose's memories will be carried on by nieces, nephews and friends all over the country.
A CELEBRATION OF LIFE for Rose will begin Saturday, February 27th, at West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 1-3pm. The SERVICE honoring Rose will begin at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations for the organizations Rose loved and supported through the years. To view a live broadcast of the visitation and service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com
and press the "View Live Cast" button.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2021.