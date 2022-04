Biggs, Rosemarie (Rowell) "Rosie"



February 3, 1958 - March 30, 2022



Preceded in death by mother, Josie Rowell; brother, Dorand Rowell; and brother-in-law, Ron Chartier. Survived by daughter, Rebecca Nibbe; son, Johnathon (Maria) Biggs; grandchildren, Alex Jo and Totyanna; brother, Sam (Mary) Rowell; sister, Wanda Rowell Chartier; and sister-in-law, Jane Yaffe Rowell.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, April 7th, 10am at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 10th and William Street, Omaha.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 5, 2022.