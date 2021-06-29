Desautels, Rosemarie A. (Ramirez)



September 17, 1939 - June 27, 2021



Preceded in death by her parents, George R. and Mary Rose Ramirez (Puckkee); sons, Sylvio M. and James G. Desautels; sister, Joan K. Ventura; brother, Gregory A. Ramirez; nieces, Mary R. Alcuran and Ernestine J. Ventura.



Survived by daughters, Kathleen M. (Tony) Baker and Loretta A. (Billy) Bibby; son, Michael G. Desautels; sisters, Loretta T. Ramirez, Georgiana R. (Francisco) Alcuran, Geraldine A. (Rosendo) Martinez, and Ramona J. Ramirez-Alvarez; former husband, Sylvio M. Desautels; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



VISITATION at Holy Name Catholic Church Wednesday, June 30th, after 9am with MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL 11am at the church. Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials requested Holy Name Church.



