Rosemarie A. Desautels
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Desautels, Rosemarie A. (Ramirez)

September 17, 1939 - June 27, 2021

Preceded in death by her parents, George R. and Mary Rose Ramirez (Puckkee); sons, Sylvio M. and James G. Desautels; sister, Joan K. Ventura; brother, Gregory A. Ramirez; nieces, Mary R. Alcuran and Ernestine J. Ventura.

Survived by daughters, Kathleen M. (Tony) Baker and Loretta A. (Billy) Bibby; son, Michael G. Desautels; sisters, Loretta T. Ramirez, Georgiana R. (Francisco) Alcuran, Geraldine A. (Rosendo) Martinez, and Ramona J. Ramirez-Alvarez; former husband, Sylvio M. Desautels; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION at Holy Name Catholic Church Wednesday, June 30th, after 9am with MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL 11am at the church. Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials requested Holy Name Church.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Holy Name Catholic Church
NE
Jun
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Name Catholic Church
NE
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathy to all the family. I didn´t know her well but she always helped the Guadalupanas at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church with her sister Loretta. God bless her soul.
Mary Cabral
June 29, 2021
