Anderson, Rosemary Carole (Suiter)



September 5, 1937 - December 6, 2021



Rosemary Carole (Suiter) Anderson Born September 5, 1937 and died Monday, December 6, 2021.



The youngest of six children, she was born in Council Bluffs, IA to Roy and Anthonette Suiter, and grew up on an acreage in Omaha, NE. Her father's self-taught love of the classics and her mother's ability as a professional organist led to an appreciation of the arts and music in the family. While majoring in mathematics at Creighton University in Omaha, Rosemary had leading roles in several of the university's musical productions. After college, she worked as a civilian computer programmer at Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha, which led to meeting her husband, then-Captain Robert Anderson, an Air Force pilot originally from Chicago.



Upon the death of her husband in the Vietnam War, Rosemary moved back to Nebraska with her two sons. As creative as she was resilient, Rosemary found ways to move her small family including her mother to Spain, Costa Rica, and San Diego for extended periods of time.



She had a lifelong love of entertaining, enjoyed tennis in her younger years, and always loved planting and taking care of gardens with beautiful flowers. She put a lot of energy into pro-life activities, as well as a tremendous amount of prayer. Rosemary moved from her active life in Omaha 5 years ago to be near her sons' families in Virginia. She maintained a very active schedule balancing her two Virginia families, her friends, and her spiritual life. She loved buying Rosaries, and she used them to pray for family, friends, friends of family, and family of friends.



Rosemary was predeceased by her husband, Major Robert Anderson; her sister, Bobra Harris of Westport, CT; and her three brothers, Roy Suiter, Bill Suiter, and Jim Suiter. She is survived by her beloved sister, Jeri Rizzuto of Omaha; two sons, Robert and Roderick, both of Virginia; and 11 grandchildren.



Her FUNERAL MASS took place at noon on Friday, December 17, 2021, at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church in McLean, VA. There will be a MEMORIAL MASS in Omaha, NE on December 20 at St Cecilia's Catherdral with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.