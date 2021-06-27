Biodrowski, Rosemary T.
May 5, 1925 - January 10, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, John. Survived by children and spouses: Michael (Julie), Debra Carlberg (Rich), Cathy Bergman (Randy), John, Mark (Diane), Chris Riedenour, and Keith Biodrowski; twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The family requests everyone to wear masks at the MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, June 30th, at 1pm, West Center Chapel. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Dementia Society of America
.
To view live broadcasts of the Memorial and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 27, 2021.