Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rosemary J. Clair
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Clair, Rosemary J.

January 28, 1938 - December 23, 2021

Rosemary was preceded in death by daughter, Robin Wuster; brother Jerry Barker; and son, Alfred Clair, Jr. Survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Alfred Clair, Sr; daughters: Nancy (Jim) Stillmunks, Susan (Rick) Sandhoefner, Becky Grell and Nancy (Matt) Kovack; sons: Steven (Cheri) Brown and Gary Clair; sister Bonnie Zrust; brother Steven Stuchlik; daughter-in-law JoAnn Clair; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thursday, December 30, 2pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Pacific Street Chaqpel, 14151 Pacific St, Omaha.

Arbor Cremation Society

2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367

Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Pacific Street Chaqpel
14151 Pacific St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I´m so sorry to hear about your mom, we loved Rosie & I know my parents did!!! Rest In Peace Dear Rosie.
Patrick Engler
Friend
December 30, 2021
Sending my love and condolences to each of you. May Rosie rest peacefully now.
Shari Wuster Rogers
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results