Clair, Rosemary J.



January 28, 1938 - December 23, 2021



Rosemary was preceded in death by daughter, Robin Wuster; brother Jerry Barker; and son, Alfred Clair, Jr. Survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Alfred Clair, Sr; daughters: Nancy (Jim) Stillmunks, Susan (Rick) Sandhoefner, Becky Grell and Nancy (Matt) Kovack; sons: Steven (Cheri) Brown and Gary Clair; sister Bonnie Zrust; brother Steven Stuchlik; daughter-in-law JoAnn Clair; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thursday, December 30, 2pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Pacific Street Chaqpel, 14151 Pacific St, Omaha.



Arbor Cremation Society



2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367



Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.