Humason, Rosemary Fitzwater
May 8, 1935 - October 1, 2021
Rosemary Fitzwater Humason, age 86, born May 8, 1935, in Omaha, NE., entered into rest October 1, 2021, in Eden Prairie, MN. Rosemary is preceded in death by her loving husband, Tom; and brothers, Don and Phil; and sisters, Gloria and Peggy. Rosemary is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Katie Humason of Chanhassen, MN, Craig's son, Andrew and his wife, McKenna and their son, Lincoln, and Craig's sons, Nathan and Matthew; daughter and son-in-law, Cari and Bruce Dale of Fallbrook, CA, their son, Clayton and stepson, Spencer and wife, Jacqueline and their daughter, Madeline; son and partner, Coby Humason and Debbi Morisset of Maple Grove, MN, and Coby's son, Justin and wife, Megan, Coby's daughter, Lauren and son-in-law, Dylan and their daughter, Oaklyn; sister, Arlene Wise; sister-in-law, Barb Fitzwater. VISITATION will be held Saturday, October 16th, 2021, 9:30am, Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, with MEMORIAL SERVICE to follow at 10:30am. Memorial Service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend at westlawnhillcrest.com
. Donations will be made to the National Audubon Society and the American Ornithological Society in memory of Rosemary Fitzwater Humason.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.