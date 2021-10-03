Menu
Rosemary T. Nelson
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Nelson, Rosemary T.

May 7, 1945 - September 29, 2021

Omaha. Preceded by brother James Hruska. Survived by husband Robert; sons, Scott (Chris), Tom (Theresa), and Kevin (Sarah); sisters, Ann Conklin and Julie Kulhanek; brothers, Daniel (Paula) Hruska and John (Linda) Hruska; grandchildren, Corey, Sydney, Maddie, Hannah, Colton, Kevin, Brennen, and Eydie; and brother-in-law Michael (Anne) Nelson.

GATHERING of family and friends Monday 5-7pm, with ROSARY SERVICE at 7pm at Roeder Mortuary. MEMORIAL MASS: 10:30am Tuesday, October 5, at St. James Catholic Church, 9025 Larimore Ave. The Service will be livestreamed through the Roeder Mortuary 108th Facebook page. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Omaha Catholic School Consortium.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St., Omaha 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Oct
4
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Oct
5
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
9025 Larimore Ave., NE
Erin Callaghan Gubbels
October 16, 2021
Your family will be in our prayers.
Patty and Jerry Herold
Friend
October 4, 2021
