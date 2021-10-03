Nelson, Rosemary T.May 7, 1945 - September 29, 2021Omaha. Preceded by brother James Hruska. Survived by husband Robert; sons, Scott (Chris), Tom (Theresa), and Kevin (Sarah); sisters, Ann Conklin and Julie Kulhanek; brothers, Daniel (Paula) Hruska and John (Linda) Hruska; grandchildren, Corey, Sydney, Maddie, Hannah, Colton, Kevin, Brennen, and Eydie; and brother-in-law Michael (Anne) Nelson.GATHERING of family and friends Monday 5-7pm, with ROSARY SERVICE at 7pm at Roeder Mortuary. MEMORIAL MASS: 10:30am Tuesday, October 5, at St. James Catholic Church, 9025 Larimore Ave. The Service will be livestreamed through the Roeder Mortuary 108th Facebook page. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Omaha Catholic School Consortium.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St., Omaha 402-496-9000