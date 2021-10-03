Orin, Rosemary
September 26, 1940 - September 23, 2021
Rosemary is survived by daughter: Bobbie (Mike) Kelly, and their children Michelle and Michael Kelly; son: Christopher (Heather) Orin, and their three daughters: Bergenn (Grant) Hedrick, Madison Orin, and Paris Orin (Victor) along with two great-grandchildren, Lee and Leighton Hedrick; daughter: Angela Orin (Mark Moats) and their son, Adam Moats; and son: Kevin Orin (Tammy Schmitt-fiancée) and their children: Samantha (Zach) Schnabl, Tiffany Orin (Jordan-fiancé); Diamond Orin and Joseph Orin. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Tony Rivera, Maryann (Ruben) Barajas, Loretta Redding, Lucy Rivera, Leonard (Mary) Rivera, and Cathy Hollingsworth; and many, many cousins. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Antonia Rivera; brother, Raymond Rivera; and her husband, Robert E. Orin.
Family will Receive friends Friday, October 8th, 5-7pm at West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, October 9th, at 10am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. 6th Street, Papillion, NE. INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre. Memorials are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV.org
), or Nebraska Humane Society.
